sUSD Reaches Market Capitalization of $65.85 Million (SUSD)

sUSD (SUSD) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 8th. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $65.85 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One sUSD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00005082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, sUSD has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003214 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000354 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.31 or 0.00590228 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,058.47 or 0.30744012 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000327 BTC.

sUSD Profile

sUSD’s genesis date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 65,676,498 tokens. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. sUSD’s official message board is blog.synthetix.io.

sUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

