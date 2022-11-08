sUSD (SUSD) Tops One Day Volume of $2.80 Million

sUSD (SUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. During the last week, sUSD has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One sUSD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00005509 BTC on major exchanges. sUSD has a total market cap of $66.99 million and $2.80 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

sUSD Profile

sUSD’s genesis date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 66,994,484 tokens. sUSD’s official message board is blog.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

sUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

