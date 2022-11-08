SVB Leerink Lowers Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) Price Target to $15.00

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Applied Molecular Transport Trading Up 7.0 %

Shares of AMTI opened at $0.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.32. The firm has a market cap of $35.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.30. Applied Molecular Transport has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $24.56.

Institutional Trading of Applied Molecular Transport

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMTI. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 71,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 6,920 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Applied Molecular Transport during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,361,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,053,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,443,000 after buying an additional 114,128 shares during the period. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Molecular Transport

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the design and development of a pipeline of oral and respiratory biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

