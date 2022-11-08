Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Sell”

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 168 to SEK 176 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 162 to SEK 165 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 180 to SEK 195 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 147 to SEK 153 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of SEK 180.13.

OTCMKTS:SWDBY opened at SEK 15.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is SEK 13.69 and its 200 day moving average price is SEK 13.98. Swedbank AB has a 52 week low of SEK 12.14 and a 52 week high of SEK 22.41. The company has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings accounts, mutual funds and insurance savings, pension savings, institutional asset management, and other savings and investment products; private residential lending, consumer financing, corporate lending, leasing, other financing products, trade finance, and factoring services; and current accounts, cash handling, debit and credit cards, card acquiring, other payment products, as well as domestic, international, mobile, and document payments.

