Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.70

Shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.70 and last traded at $10.49, with a volume of 84561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SWMAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 106 to SEK 116 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 106 to SEK 116 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Swedish Match AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.91.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

Swedish Match AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SWMAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $548.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.60 million. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a net margin of 31.35% and a negative return on equity of 88.03%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Swedish Match AB will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.0558 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, nicotine free products, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Thunder, VOLT, Swave, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Qvitt, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

Featured Articles

