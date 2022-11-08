Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($4.06) per share for the quarter.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($5.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.20) by ($1.20). Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 157.22% and a negative net margin of 433.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.68 million. On average, analysts expect Syros Pharmaceuticals to post $-10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SYRS stock opened at $4.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $46.50. The firm has a market cap of $25.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYRS shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYRS. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 243,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 26,466 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 540.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 29,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

