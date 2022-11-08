Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $35.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tactile Systems Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Tactile Systems Technology Stock Performance

TCMD traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 612,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.67 and its 200-day moving average is $8.85. Tactile Systems Technology has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $31.22. The firm has a market cap of $163.67 million, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tactile Systems Technology

About Tactile Systems Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,764,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,899,000 after purchasing an additional 29,898 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 4.6% in the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,388,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after buying an additional 61,423 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 9.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,339,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,005,000 after buying an additional 119,456 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 426.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 973,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after acquiring an additional 788,667 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 567,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 247,800 shares in the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation test for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.

