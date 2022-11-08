Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $35.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tactile Systems Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.
Tactile Systems Technology Stock Performance
TCMD traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 612,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.67 and its 200-day moving average is $8.85. Tactile Systems Technology has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $31.22. The firm has a market cap of $163.67 million, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.34.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tactile Systems Technology
About Tactile Systems Technology
Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation test for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.
