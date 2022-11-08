Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $62.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.96 and a 200-day moving average of $81.97. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $325.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 121.2% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth about $27,000. 16.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

