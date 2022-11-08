Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Given New $147.00 Price Target at Cowen

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Cowen from $185.00 to $147.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.61% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $180.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.00.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $108.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.88. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12-month low of $101.85 and a 12-month high of $189.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.80.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 14.2% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 24,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 75.3% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 77,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,445,000 after purchasing an additional 20,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $472,000. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

