Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.85-$4.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.40 billion-$5.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.89 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.80-$0.90 EPS.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Down 13.3 %

Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded down $14.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $94.00. The company had a trading volume of 836,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,500. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.80. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12-month low of $101.85 and a 12-month high of $189.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.72.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $132.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $137.00 to $122.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $161.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $147.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $156.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter worth $290,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 22.9% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

