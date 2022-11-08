Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Guggenheim from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TSHA. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Up 8.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSHA traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.16. 44,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,453,600. The stock has a market cap of $88.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.21. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $16.08.

Insider Activity at Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies ( NASDAQ:TSHA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.21. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kamran Alam sold 7,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total transaction of $28,932.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 290,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,796.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paul B. Manning acquired 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,642,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,284,404. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kamran Alam sold 7,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total transaction of $28,932.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 290,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,796.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Taysha Gene Therapies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 31,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.28% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.