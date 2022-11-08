TD Securities Lowers Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Price Target to $21.00

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the gold and copper producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Barrick Gold from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.24.

GOLD stock opened at $14.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.19. Barrick Gold has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $26.07. The stock has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.38.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Barrick Gold will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 30,401 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 83,693 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 5,433 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 129,903 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 13,890 shares during the period. CM Management LLC grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 550.0% in the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $308,000. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

