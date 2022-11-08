Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.28-$0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Teradata also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.58-$1.62 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TDC. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Teradata from $57.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. TheStreet cut Teradata from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Teradata from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Teradata from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.67.

Shares of NYSE TDC traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,624,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,794. Teradata has a 1-year low of $28.65 and a 1-year high of $52.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.20 and its 200-day moving average is $35.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Teradata had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $417.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Teradata will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Teradata during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Teradata during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Teradata by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Teradata by 5,917.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Teradata by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

