Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $11,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Schubert & Co grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 1,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of TXN opened at $165.69 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $199.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.07 and its 200-day moving average is $165.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 63.68%. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.99%.

Texas Instruments announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $168.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.26.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

