Texas Permanent School Fund Acquires 1,825 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $6,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 37.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $121.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 212.37 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.75. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.88 and a 12 month high of $125.25.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 4,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.04, for a total transaction of $566,341.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,079.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 21,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total value of $2,281,421.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,888 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,183.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 4,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.04, for a total transaction of $566,341.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,234 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,079.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,590,441. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NBIX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

