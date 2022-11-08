Texas Permanent School Fund Buys 379 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,480 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $7,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $235.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $226.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.56. The company has a market cap of $54.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $203.65 and a one year high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.47%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NSC. TD Securities downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $286.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $221.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.10.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

