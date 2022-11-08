Texas Permanent School Fund Purchases 426 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 800.0% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 220.0% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 83.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on REGN. Barclays lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $718.00 to $790.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $764.14.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.4 %

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.82, for a total transaction of $727,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,297,296.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total transaction of $264,741.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,256,188. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.82, for a total transaction of $727,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at $14,297,296.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $14,373,699 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $750.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $702.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $648.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $538.01 and a 1-year high of $764.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

