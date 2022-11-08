Texas Permanent School Fund Raises Stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,656 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $6,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of REXR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,698,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,693,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,612 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,363,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,518,893,000 after buying an additional 552,381 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,557,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $712,930,000 after buying an additional 166,571 shares during the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2,797.2% during the first quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 9,155,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,436,000 after acquiring an additional 8,839,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 19.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,626,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $646,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,680 shares in the last quarter. 99.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REXR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $80.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $77.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.83.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Down 0.3 %

Rexford Industrial Realty Dividend Announcement

NYSE REXR opened at $53.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.74 and a 52 week high of $84.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.58. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 57.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 135.48%.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

