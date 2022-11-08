Texas Permanent School Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 165,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $10,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 2,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 10,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Forefront Analytics LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 21,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.95.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 1.4 %

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $81.46 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $81.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $102.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.