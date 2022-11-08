Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,068 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,078 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Target were worth $8,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Hamel Associates Inc. bought a new position in Target in the second quarter valued at $1,288,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Target by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 154,758 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,856,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Target by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 26,357 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,730,000 after buying an additional 7,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 431.5% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 4,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Target to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Target to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.22.

Target Price Performance

TGT stock opened at $159.87 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.35. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $73.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.09%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Stories

