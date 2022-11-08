Tezos (XTZ) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $78.85 Million

Tezos (XTZ) traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 8th. In the last week, Tezos has traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tezos has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and $78.85 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for $1.15 or 0.00006298 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00009876 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00020778 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002520 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00008296 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000051 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 936,825,575 coins and its circulating supply is 915,361,776 coins. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts.Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), TzStats (backup)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

