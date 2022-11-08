The Arena Group (AREN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

The Arena Group (NYSE:AREN – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th.

The Arena Group (NYSE:AREN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $65.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.70 million. On average, analysts expect The Arena Group to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get The Arena Group alerts:

The Arena Group Price Performance

Shares of AREN opened at $14.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.46. The Arena Group has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $15.40.

Institutional Trading of The Arena Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Arena Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of The Arena Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Arena Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of The Arena Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Arena Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on The Arena Group from $14.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th.

The Arena Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Arena Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital media platform the United States and internationally. The company offers the Platform, a proprietary online publishing platform comprising publishing tools, video platforms, social distribution channels, newsletter technology, machine learning content recommendations, notifications, and other technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Arena Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Arena Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.