The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,974 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Boeing by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,182 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Boeing by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,335 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at $977,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Boeing by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 985,948 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $188,809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on BA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $233.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.18.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of BA stock traded up $3.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $168.84. The stock had a trading volume of 180,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,383,334. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.26 billion, a PE ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.11. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $233.94.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($6.25). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.