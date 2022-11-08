The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC reduced its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,620 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in Boeing by 1,092.3% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 540.9% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE BA opened at $164.91 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $233.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($6.25). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.18.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

