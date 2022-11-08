The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €62.00 Price Target

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €62.00 ($62.00) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HEN3. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($53.00) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($65.00) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €67.00 ($67.00) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €70.00 ($70.00) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays set a €60.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Stock Up 1.3 %

HEN3 stock traded up €0.84 ($0.84) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €63.32 ($63.32). 534,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €103.00 ($103.00) and a 52 week high of €129.65 ($129.65). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €62.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €62.21.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

