The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Keebeck Alpha LP

Keebeck Alpha LP trimmed its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.7% during the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 107 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,781.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 78,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $2,110,318.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 439,180 shares in the company, valued at $11,862,251.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,781.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 801,089 shares of company stock valued at $25,938,326 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Several research analysts have issued reports on GS shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $354.00 to $341.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.19.

NYSE:GS traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $365.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,590,284. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $123.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.38. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.84 and a fifty-two week high of $413.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $321.94 and a 200-day moving average of $317.60.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $14.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.63%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

