The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.43.
LSXMA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th.
In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $29,310.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $879,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 3,100 shares of company stock valued at $90,156 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.
Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $42.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.70 and its 200 day moving average is $40.11. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $34.40 and a twelve month high of $56.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.
The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 5.34%.
The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.
