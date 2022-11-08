The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.43.

LSXMA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Insider Transactions at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $29,310.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $879,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 3,100 shares of company stock valued at $90,156 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Up 2.3 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSXMA. CWM LLC lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 15,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 19,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $42.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.70 and its 200 day moving average is $40.11. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $34.40 and a twelve month high of $56.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 5.34%.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

