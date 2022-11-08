The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.1% of Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.9% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.89. The company had a trading volume of 80,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,844,966. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.84 and its 200-day moving average is $141.71.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The business had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 63.26%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,517,962.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,538. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,517,962.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,538. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 169,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $24,822,134.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,761 shares in the company, valued at $24,147,372.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 281,722 shares of company stock valued at $41,453,379. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.85.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

