The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Progressive by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,453,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,523,234,000 after buying an additional 1,250,492 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Progressive by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,242,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,789,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980,478 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,368,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,181,877,000 after buying an additional 510,993 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,002,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,026,184,000 after buying an additional 46,799 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,969,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $566,507,000 after acquiring an additional 370,304 shares in the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.18, for a total value of $3,179,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 329,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,846,416.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $2,398,182.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,001.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.18, for a total transaction of $3,179,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 329,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,846,416.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,688 shares of company stock valued at $13,069,239 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

NYSE:PGR opened at $127.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.54 and its 200-day moving average is $118.39. The company has a market cap of $74.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.28, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $89.66 and a 52-week high of $130.31.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PGR. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a report on Friday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.54.

Progressive Profile

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.