The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.61.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on REAL. Cowen cut shares of RealReal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of RealReal from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of RealReal from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen lowered RealReal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of RealReal from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Get RealReal alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at RealReal

In related news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 11,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total value of $28,787.85. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 681,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,512.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Todd A. Suko sold 11,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $27,283.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 385,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $951,844.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 11,655 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total value of $28,787.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 681,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,512.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,361 shares of company stock valued at $112,978 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RealReal

RealReal Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RealReal by 240.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of RealReal by 5.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 458,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 24,782 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of RealReal in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of RealReal during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, American Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in RealReal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of REAL opened at $1.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.68. RealReal has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $17.09.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.03. RealReal had a negative return on equity of 11,650.13% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The firm had revenue of $154.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RealReal will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About RealReal

(Get Rating)

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.