The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) is Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s 2nd Largest Position

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp cut its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Southern makes up about 3.2% of Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Southern were worth $6,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 13,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Southern by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 72,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,164,000 after buying an additional 9,304 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP increased its stake in Southern by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Southern by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 36,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 5,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Southern by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 78,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,623,000 after buying an additional 11,307 shares in the last quarter. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,438,123.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $200,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,472.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,438,123.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,050 shares of company stock worth $2,288,545. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Up 0.7 %

Southern Dividend Announcement

SO traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.78. The stock had a trading volume of 34,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,342,177. The company has a market capitalization of $69.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $60.71 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 86.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SO has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp raised shares of Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of Southern to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.