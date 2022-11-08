The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Credit Suisse Group

The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SWGAY has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays downgraded shares of The Swatch Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Swatch Group in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC cut The Swatch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.50.

The Swatch Group Stock Performance

Shares of SWGAY stock opened at $12.46 on Tuesday. The Swatch Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $16.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.03.

The Swatch Group Company Profile

The Swatch Group AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of finished watches, jewelry, watch movements, and components. It operates through the Watches & Jewelry, and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment is involved in the designs, production, and marketing of watches and jewelry.

