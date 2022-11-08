The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Receives $14.94 Average Price Target from Brokerages

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.88.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WU shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Western Union from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Western Union from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Western Union in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Western Union from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Western Union from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Institutional Trading of Western Union

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WU. FCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Western Union by 2.7% during the first quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 25,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Western Union by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its position in Western Union by 0.4% in the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 188,768 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Western Union by 0.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 279,924 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,610,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 6.7% during the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 13,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Union Trading Up 0.7 %

Western Union Company Profile

NYSE:WU opened at $12.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.85. Western Union has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $20.40.

(Get Rating)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

See Also

