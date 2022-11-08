TheStreet Lowers REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) to D+

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

RGNX has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on REGENXBIO from $47.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on REGENXBIO from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush lowered their price target on REGENXBIO from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on REGENXBIO from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price target on REGENXBIO from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $20.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.61 and its 200 day moving average is $26.03. REGENXBIO has a 1 year low of $18.69 and a 1 year high of $40.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $902.16 million, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.00.

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by ($0.20). REGENXBIO had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $26.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.77 million. On average, analysts expect that REGENXBIO will post -5.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $72,576.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,087,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in REGENXBIO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 29,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 12,761 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 470.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 70,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 8,536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

