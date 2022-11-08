Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Price Target Cut to $34.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on THRY. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Thryv from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Thryv in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get Thryv alerts:

Thryv Stock Performance

THRY stock opened at $17.97 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $619.43 million, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.06. Thryv has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99.

Institutional Trading of Thryv

About Thryv

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THRY. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Thryv by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Thryv during the 1st quarter valued at about $310,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Thryv by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Thryv during the 1st quarter valued at about $676,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Thryv by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.