Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Price Target Cut to $34.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on THRY. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Thryv from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Thryv in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.
THRY stock opened at $17.97 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $619.43 million, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.06. Thryv has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99.
Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.
