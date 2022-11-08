TomoChain (TOMO) Market Capitalization Achieves $39.45 Million

TomoChain (TOMO) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. During the last seven days, TomoChain has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. TomoChain has a total market capitalization of $39.45 million and approximately $6.49 million worth of TomoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TomoChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00002103 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TomoChain Profile

TomoChain’s launch date was July 15th, 2017. TomoChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,251,888 coins. TomoChain’s official message board is medium.com/tomochain. The Reddit community for TomoChain is https://reddit.com/r/tomochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TomoChain’s official website is tomochain.com. TomoChain’s official Twitter account is @tomochainann and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TomoChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TomoChain is a blockchain-based project that aims to provide a solution to the scalability problem with the Ethereum blockchain. The TomoChain team plans to support horizontal scaling by adding more second layer blockchain integrated with Ethereum for backup and atomic cross-chain transfer. The platform will be supported by the TomoCoin and will feature instant transaction confirmation and near zero transaction fee.TomoCoin (TOMO) is the protocol token to govern and regulate the Tomochain infrastructure.TelegramWhitepaper”

