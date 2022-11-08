Toncoin (TON) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $8.19 Billion

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for $1.64 or 0.00008167 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion and approximately $18.86 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Toncoin has traded up 6.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,099.30 or 0.99927945 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006388 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00040500 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00046497 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 76.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004972 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00022707 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004927 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.44 or 0.00250756 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 4,983,944,249 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.650645 USD and is up 3.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 59 active market(s) with $16,567,718.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

