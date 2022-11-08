TownSquare Capital LLC Grows Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,536 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $4,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,790,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,626,729,000 after purchasing an additional 125,709 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Linde by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,679,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,202,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,221 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Linde by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,695,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,376,207,000 after buying an additional 552,675 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,286,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,966,719,000 after buying an additional 1,450,317 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,961,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,864,965,000 after buying an additional 1,303,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Linde from $353.00 to $344.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.11.

Linde Trading Up 1.5 %

LIN stock opened at $313.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $154.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.47, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $262.47 and a 1-year high of $352.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $295.19.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.26%. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.90%.

About Linde

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.