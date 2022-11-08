Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Given New GBX 350 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIFGet Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 371 ($4.27) to GBX 350 ($4.03) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TNLIF. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a $4.60 price target on shares of Trainline in a report on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Trainline from GBX 370 ($4.26) to GBX 403 ($4.64) in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trainline presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $253.52.

Trainline Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TNLIF opened at $3.40 on Monday. Trainline has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $4.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.82.

Trainline Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

