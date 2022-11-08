TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Price Target Cut to C$17.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of TransAlta Renewables from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$18.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS TRSWF opened at $10.36 on Monday. TransAlta Renewables has a 12-month low of $8.79 and a 12-month high of $15.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.25 and a 200 day moving average of $12.70.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

