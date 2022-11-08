Trillium Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,993 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 1.3% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $42,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 506 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.9% in the first quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 528 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.32, for a total value of $9,019,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,424,406.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total transaction of $3,997,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $86,768,537.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.32, for a total value of $9,019,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,424,406.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,500 shares of company stock valued at $25,539,394 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Several analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $619.00.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $493.32. 9,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,892,399. The company has a market cap of $193.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $475.77 and a one year high of $672.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $524.32 and a 200 day moving average of $543.41.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

