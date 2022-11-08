Trillium Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,249 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $30,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 91.5% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 48.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 31.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $2,352,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,922. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $2,352,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,922. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 169,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $24,822,134.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,147,372.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 281,722 shares of company stock worth $41,453,379. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.2 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.85.

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $136.71. The stock had a trading volume of 68,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,844,966. The company has a market cap of $326.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.71. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The firm had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 63.26%.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

