Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $60.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $140.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded Twilio to an underperform rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Twilio from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen reduced their target price on Twilio from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Twilio from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twilio has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.04.

Twilio Stock Up 6.9 %

NYSE TWLO opened at $45.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.47. Twilio has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $317.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twilio

In related news, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total value of $26,309.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,317,377.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total value of $26,309.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,317,377.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total transaction of $130,202.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,812,602.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,436 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,684. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 864.7% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 255.1% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 419.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Further Reading

