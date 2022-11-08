UBS Group Analysts Give Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) a €19.00 Price Target

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) received a €19.00 ($19.00) target price from investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EVK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €28.00 ($28.00) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($25.00) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.50 ($16.50) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($28.00) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.80 ($16.80) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Tuesday.

Evonik Industries Stock Performance

Shares of FRA EVK traded up €0.24 ($0.24) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €18.91 ($18.91). 617,060 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €18.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €21.03. Evonik Industries has a 1-year low of €26.78 ($26.78) and a 1-year high of €32.97 ($32.97).

Evonik Industries Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

