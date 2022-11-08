UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) CFO Ronald J. Lataille Sells 10,736 Shares

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) CFO Ronald J. Lataille sold 10,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $1,164,748.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,497 shares in the company, valued at $6,563,319.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

UFP Technologies Stock Performance

UFP Technologies stock traded up $2.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $115.81. 88,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $876.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.72. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.10 and a 1 year high of $117.59.

Institutional Trading of UFP Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies in the third quarter worth about $1,561,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies in the third quarter worth about $766,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,869,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies in the third quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies in the third quarter worth about $378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UFP Technologies Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on UFP Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and custom manufactures components, subassemblies, products, and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. Its single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

