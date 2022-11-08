UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Hits New 52-Week High at $115.20

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $115.20 and last traded at $115.20, with a volume of 248 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

UFP Technologies Stock Up 3.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $879.79 million, a PE ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.92.

Insider Activity at UFP Technologies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other UFP Technologies news, SVP Christopher P. Litterio sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total value of $527,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,441.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 10.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of UFP Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 3,322.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and custom manufactures components, subassemblies, products, and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. Its single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.