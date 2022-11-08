Ultra Market Capitalization Achieves $88.99 Million (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 7th. Ultra has a total market cap of $88.99 million and approximately $834,760.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra token can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00001486 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ultra has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.30282019 USD and is down -2.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $657,894.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

