uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.43.

QURE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of uniQure from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of uniQure from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of uniQure from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of uniQure in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get uniQure alerts:

uniQure Price Performance

QURE stock opened at $18.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.28 and a 200 day moving average of $18.58. The company has a current ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. uniQure has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $36.21.

Insider Activity

uniQure ( NASDAQ:QURE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.66 million. uniQure had a negative net margin of 204.12% and a negative return on equity of 24.47%. Equities analysts predict that uniQure will post -3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,306 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $43,006.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 92,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,398.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On uniQure

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QURE. State Street Corp increased its holdings in uniQure by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,813,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,838,000 after acquiring an additional 655,732 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in uniQure by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,819,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,199,000 after acquiring an additional 569,400 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in uniQure in the 1st quarter worth $8,113,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in uniQure by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 353,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,582,000 after acquiring an additional 183,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in uniQure by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 884,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,989,000 after acquiring an additional 164,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

uniQure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.