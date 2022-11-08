United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Factory Mutual Insurance Co.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lowered its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 113,300 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $31,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 14.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,486,000 after buying an additional 24,835 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 48,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,885,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 243.6% in the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 50,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,165,000 after buying an additional 35,589 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.3% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.6% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 25,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.4 %

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE UPS opened at $169.87 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $147.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $173.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.34.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.65%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.