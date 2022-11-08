United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 10th

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.52 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th.

United Parcel Service has raised its dividend by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. United Parcel Service has a payout ratio of 49.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect United Parcel Service to earn $12.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.0%.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS stock opened at $169.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $173.63 and its 200 day moving average is $181.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Parcel Service

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 292.8% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.8% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 779 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $241,000. 59.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 target price (down previously from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.94.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

